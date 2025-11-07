First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.