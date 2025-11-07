First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 8.2%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $587.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.97, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $462.81 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.