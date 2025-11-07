Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$101.31 and traded as high as C$114.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$113.54, with a volume of 5,344,488 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares set a C$100.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 7,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$821,248.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 800 shares in the company, valued at C$89,656. This represents a 90.16% decrease in their position. Also, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,292 shares in the company, valued at C$370,810.88. The trade was a 43.63% increase in their position. Insiders sold 84,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,456,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

