iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 73,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.4%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

