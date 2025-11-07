National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6364.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

