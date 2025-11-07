Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $289,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 286.4% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $762.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $745.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

