Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,105,000 after acquiring an additional 330,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,646,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ARE opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $114.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

