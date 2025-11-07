Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Techprecision Corp. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.71. Techprecision shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 43,620 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Techprecision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Techprecision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Techprecision during the second quarter worth $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Techprecision by 55.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Techprecision in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Techprecision by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

