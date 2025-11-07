Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $18.94

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.9444.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 27.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 803,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 111,785 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,966,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

