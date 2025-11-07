Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $359.13

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.1304.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $294.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.59. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

