Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.28 and traded as high as C$12.36. Cineplex shares last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 646,830 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

Cineplex Stock Performance

About Cineplex

The company has a market capitalization of C$754.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

