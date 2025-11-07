Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.6667.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
Shares of CPA stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $130.00.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
