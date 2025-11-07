Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.