Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $146,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,782,000 after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 164,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

