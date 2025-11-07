Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Invitation Home by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Invitation Home has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

