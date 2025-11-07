Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 61,680 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $82,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

DFUS stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.