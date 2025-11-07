Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $92,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RECS opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.