Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 155.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $138.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

