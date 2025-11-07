Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $14.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.40. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UI. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.67.

View Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Down 2.3%

UI opened at $759.75 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $254.32 and a twelve month high of $803.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 133.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,013,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.