Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $68.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $68,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after buying an additional 2,830,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,705,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

