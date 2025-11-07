FY2029 Earnings Estimate for DAWN Issued By HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16,774.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $27,797.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,060. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $29,551.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,388.66. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $191,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

