JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. This represents a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

