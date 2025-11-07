Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 14.9%

BATS:XSHQ opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

