Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,379 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $96,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $721,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in American Express by 210.2% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $365.74 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $369.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

