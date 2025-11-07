Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 50,033 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $77,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

