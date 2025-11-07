Ban Seng Teh Sells 6,000 Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 13th, Ban Seng Teh sold 1,410 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $318,039.60.

On Thursday, September 11th, Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60.

On Monday, August 11th, Ban Seng Teh sold 1,724 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $261,375.64.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.25. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

