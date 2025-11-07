Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,224,248 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $66,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2,852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 623,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 602,453 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 390.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 293,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 93.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 131.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $1,644,000.

BATS PJUN opened at $41.23 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $751.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

