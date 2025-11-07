Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,260,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

