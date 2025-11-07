1,479 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

