Bank of Montreal Can Invests $32.31 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 280,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 203,447 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.2%

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

