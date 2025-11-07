ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,208,483.92 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,145,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,774,201.94. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $892,914.30.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.61 per share, with a total value of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.08 per share, with a total value of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,739.95.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,172 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $886,129.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,540 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $919,575.80.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ASA opened at $45.64 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $220,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASA Gold and Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

