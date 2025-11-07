Douglas Shulman Sells 35,000 Shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,464. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneMain Trading Down 2.5%

OMF stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $611,102,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,595,000 after acquiring an additional 526,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

