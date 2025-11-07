Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 190.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The business had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

