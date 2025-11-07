ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,165 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $87,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

