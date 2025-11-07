Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $99,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

