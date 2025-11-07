First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF $HDMV Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.