First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.22 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.