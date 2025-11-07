Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.