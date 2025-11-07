Air Lease Corporation $AL Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Air Lease by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,983,458.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AL opened at $63.79 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.