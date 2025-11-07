Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,737.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nextracker by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 166,428 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $106.54 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextracker had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Northland Capmk lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.