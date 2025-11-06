Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $777,075,000. Amundi raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $305.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

