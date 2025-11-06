Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 795.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,175,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.0% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Danaher by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,920,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,724,000 after acquiring an additional 209,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

