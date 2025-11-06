Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Position Increased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2,148.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,243,702 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $246,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,108,000 after acquiring an additional 280,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $72,997,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

