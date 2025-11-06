Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

