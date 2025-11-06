Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stake Lowered by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $494.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

