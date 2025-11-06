O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,417.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,415 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $43,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

