SouthState Corp Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE RSG opened at $206.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.43 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.90.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.