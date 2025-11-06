Souders Financial Advisors Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

