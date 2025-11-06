Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UA

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 26.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.