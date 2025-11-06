Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $58.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

